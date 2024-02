Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Tides could be turned this November as one consistently blue voting bloc that saved Biden's 2020 election bid appears to be shifting right, according to one South Chicago native.

Quenton Jordan, vice president of the Black Conservative Federation, took to the streets of the Windy City to chat with members of the Black community earlier this month, gauging their support for the two candidates likely to face off in the general election this November – President Biden and former President Trump.

"Biden ain't doing s---," one disgruntled voter exclaimed to Jordan. "We need to get rid of [him]."

Another voter throwing his support behind Trump said, "He's a businessman. He's going to think [in terms of] business, and Biden is a racist," while a third complained, "I haven't even seen Biden yet."

Speaking about the man-on-the-street interview, Jordan told Fox News Digital the responses he received from Black voters overwhelmingly hinted at their growing frustrations with the current administration and the Democratic Party as a whole.

"They don't see Democrats any other time aside from when it's time for elections, and they felt as if, although Trump may have not been directly in their communities, he was visible. He's on the news every day, he's taking interviews, answering tough questions. They just don't see that from Biden," he said.

"And I don't think that [frustration is isolated] just where we are in Chicago because we've gone across the country, and we've had these types of conversations, whether it be like the video style that we did or focus groups in the communities," he added.

Some polls indicate frustration among Blacks as well, including one USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January that showed Biden's support among Black voters fell to 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election.

His support among Hispanic voters – another key demographic for Democrats – also slipped from 59% to 34%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll showing a significant support gain from battleground state Black voters for Trump also raised alarm bells for Democrats last November, showing the former president registering at 22% support, up from 8% in 2020.

Jordan said Trump appears to outpace Biden among Black voters by homing in on two key areas – one hitting their pocket books; the other hitting their community resources as a whole.

"A lot of them mentioned the economic factors. They just felt more economically secure under Trump, and they cited things such as being parents who have to go shop for groceries for a number of kids," he said.

"They also mentioned things such as gas prices and just the overall feeling of being more secure. Gas prices were lower, grocery prices were lower [under Trump], so they just felt as if they had more money in their pockets for themselves because they were not spending as much on everyday things such as their commutes."

The other factor? The ongoing migrant crisis perplexing major U.S. cities, including Chicago.

"A lot of people involved voiced safety concerns. They didn't feel as secure having a large influx of people coming into their neighborhoods. Not only given just cultural differences, but, in a lot of cases, they felt as if these people were undocumented, and it just added to the overall level of uncertainty in terms of how safe they would be in their communities."

While Jordan claimed the overwhelming majority of voters backed Trump in their responses, Biden supporters weren't entirely absent from the conversation.

These Biden supporters were actually older voters who have consistently sided with the Democratic Party for years, he said. The other was a White passerby who overheard the discussions and decided to weigh in.

"We did have one interaction where there was a guy who didn't want to be on camera, who came in and said that he didn't support Trump, and he was going with Biden because Trump was just racist. Surprisingly, he was the one White person who we interviewed that day, so we didn't hear anybody [else] come out and say that they felt that Trump was racist or anything of that sort."

Jordan himself believes Trump did a better job for the Black community than Biden, citing his efforts to fund historically Black colleges, his work to deliver criminal justice reform and what he believes are overall empty promises from Democrats.

"Democrats aren't doing themselves too much justice because they spent an entire campaign making promises to the Black community. They did the pandering and they [the Democratic Party] selected the vice president, one of the main reasons being that she was a Black woman," he said.

"To most people in the Black community, they can't name you two or three things that they've done for the community while they've been in office, so I think those factors, combined, is why we'll see the sort of outcome that we'll see in November for Republicans and Donald Trump."

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.