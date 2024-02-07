'Biden ain't doing s---': Black Chicago voters blast Democrats, say Trump a better fit for White House

President Biden's support among one key Democratic voting bloc appears to be waning as Black voters blasted him on the streets of Chicago over the weekend.

"Biden ain't doing s---," one disgruntled voter told Quenton Jordan, vice president of the Black Conservative Federation, who spent the day on Chicago's South Side talking to residents.

"We need to get rid of his sleepy a--," she added.

Jordan asked multiple people on the street if they think Biden or former President Trump was best suited for the presidency. Several said Trump.

BLACK VOTERS IN GEORGIA ‘DISAPPOINTED’ BY BIDEN: ‘IT MAKES ME WONDER WHY I VOTE’

"He's a businessman. He's going to think [in terms of] business, and Biden is a racist," one claimed.

"No wars, best years in the stock market," said another about Trump's presidency.

Jordan told Fox News Wednesday that the "resounding response" he received is a reflection of Black Americans' shift toward the Republican Party amid growing frustrations over empty promises and feeling "used" for votes.

The migrant crisis in particular has become a turning point for voters who feel Democrat leaders have pushed Black and brown communities aside in favor of illegal immigrants.

"They've being given resources that Black Americans have been fighting for for decades, and the Democratic Party doesn't seem to have an answer for it," he told "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus.

BIDEN SUPPORT FROM BLACK VOTERS PLUMMETING AS DEMOCRATS BLAME ‘DISINFORMATION’

"The Black community just feels as if, again, they've been lied to. They've been used for their votes, and it's obvious that the resources have been there because they're being given away to people who don't even pay taxes."

The video comes after Biden, speaking at the White House on Tuesday, touted his support among Black voters.

"We will be back here next year," Biden said. "This community [the Black community] is the reason why I'm standing here. I promised this administration would look like America, and I'm proud to have the most diverse administration in all American history," he continued.

BIDEN SCRAMBLES TO WIN OVER SWING STATE BLACK VOTERS AS SUPPORT FROM THE TRADITIONALLY BLUE BLOC FALTERS

Jordan said Trump's warning about the border crisis speaks volumes, considering the catastrophic impact massive influxes of migrants are having on major U.S. cities today.

He also said the blue voting bloc's shift could be a byproduct of Republicans "actively" working to secure the border.

"If you see what's going on down in Texas, it's not the federal government. It's not Joe Biden and his administration. It's the state of Texas, their National Guard, who's actually putting up a fight to control the migrant crisis that we have," he said.

"I think that's evident. Not only Black Americans, but all Americans can see what's going on, and that will play a tremendous role come November."

Biden's support among Black voters has dropped 30 points since 2020.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election. His support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.