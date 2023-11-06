Media in tizzy after poll shows Trump leads Biden in key states: ‘The hissy fits are already incredible’

A brutal new poll that found President Biden is losing to former President Trump by up to 10 points in five battleground states he won in 2020 has sent the media into a bit of a frenzy.

The New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday found Trump leading Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin, Biden held a two-point lead over Trump. Biden won all six states in 2020.

As a result, ex-Obama adviser and CNN senior political analyst David Axelrod suggested on Sunday that it may be "wise" for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

"Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?" Axelrod asked in a thread on X .

Axelrod confessed it was late in the game for the Democratic Party to put forward another candidate, but this poll was an ominous sign for the party.

"It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied [conventional wisdom] before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern," he wrote.

Also on Sunday, Biden’s former White House press secretary Jen Psaki invited Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to discuss the poll on her MSNBC show.

"I will tell you, this is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our democratic control," Jayapal told Psaki.

Washington Post columnist Max Boot posted the poll results on X and fretted, "What is wrong with people? Seriously. Deeply disturbing lack of judgment among those surveyed."

By Monday morning, the stunning poll numbers were at the forefront of a busy news cycle.

NBC News’ First Read newsletter sounded the alarm, informing readers that Biden could be in serious trouble.

"The assumption has been that 2024, ultimately, will be a referendum on Donald Trump if he wins the GOP presidential nomination," the newsletter stated before asking, "What if 2024 is more a referendum on President Joe Biden?"

NBC News then cited the poll, noting the "war in Gaza appears to have hurt Biden’s standing with Dem voters" but upcoming "legal drama" for Trump could change things.

"Still, the New York Times/Siena poll – as well as other surveys out there – show Biden in dangerous territory for an incumbent president," the NBC News newsletter stated.

It was much of the same for Axios, when Axios AM newsletter subscribers woke up to a spotlight shining directly on Biden’s troubles.

"President Biden has a growing race problem," Axios' Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen wrote.

"It emerged quietly in the 2020 election, when Biden won — but lost ground among Hispanics and Black voters. Now this is an alarming, re-election-threatening, full-blown crisis for the White House," they continued. "It's clear from consistent trends across multiple polls that Biden is bleeding support among Hispanic voters and Black voters — especially younger ones, and especially in swing states."

Axios AM then noted the "brutal" New York Times-Siena College poll included "unthinkable findings" such as Biden’s support among non-White voters dropping 33 points from 2020.

ABC’s "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos called the poll "tough news" for Biden before chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl took things a step further.

"Look, this is a wake-up call. This is frightening for not just the Biden White House, not just for Democrats, but for anybody who fears what a return to a Trump presidency would mean. He can win," Karl said.

NBC’s "Today" also reported a "poll setting off major alarm bells for Democrats" was released.

"Are Democrats concerned? Absolutely some of them are," senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson said.

The poll dominated discussion Monday on ABC's "The View," although one co-host, Ana Navarro, said Democrats should not freak out but instead realize that, at this late date, it was Biden or bust.

"If you want to beat Donald Trump, stop clutching your pearls and get to work," she said.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck feels it’s notable that legacy media outlets are even covering the negative poll but urged people to pay attention to the "hissy fits" that have already begun.

"After crediting the liberal media for actually covering the recent slew of bad polls for President Biden, readers and viewers should promptly turn to mocking their hyperventilation," Houck told Fox News Digital.

"The hissy fits are already incredible. More importantly, the reactions are a reminder of the +`liberal press's decades-long disgust and, at times, hatred toward viewers who don't vote as they do and share their worldview," Houck continued. "Give it a few months and, if the numbers stay the same, expect them to be like kids melting down and rolling on the floor of the grocery store when their parents won't let them get candy or a sugary cereal."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks, Hanna Panreck and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

