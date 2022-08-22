Biden, Democrats can't brag about 'Inflation Reduction Act': Rachel Campos-Duffy

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued President Biden and Democrats can't campaign on the multi-billion-dollar "Inflation Reduction Act" Monday on "The Five." 

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: He [can’t go out and talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and brag about it, because they admitted after they passed it that it wasn’t that, that it was a climate bill. And if they thought a climate bill or the Green New Deal was popular, they would have named the bill the climate deal, or the Green New Deal, and they didn’t because they know that the American people don’t want that. 

THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL RAMP UP INFLATION, OPPRESS AMERICANS AND MAKE THEM SICK AND POOR

So now he has to go around and all of them I think you’re going to have a problem answering to that bill because people did not want that. Literally the number one issue was inflation which is why they need the Inflation Reduction Act, but it does not do that.

