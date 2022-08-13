Pelosi says GOP votes against Inflation Reduction Act were against 'Mother Earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republicans who opposed the Inflation Reduction Act voted against "Mother Earth."

"To lower prescription drug costs, to lower health care costs, to reduce the deficit and paid-for to lower inflation, to save the planet – and every single Republican in the House and in the Senate voted against it," the California Democrat said at the bill enrollment ceremony for the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

Pelosi continued, "How could they vote against lowering prescription drug costs? How could they vote against helping families with their health care costs? How can they vote against the planet, Mother Earth? Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that."

House Democrats passed the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act on Friday without any Republican votes, giving President Biden's domestic agenda a boost at a time of record high inflation and low presidential job approval numbers.

Republicans who opposed the bill argued that it is packed with unnecessary spending and will not address rising inflation with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation will have a "negligible" effect on inflation.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill next week when he returns from vacation in South Carolina.