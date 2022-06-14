Biden, Democrats believe Americans' economic struggles 'necessary price to pay to save planet': Sexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and the Democratic Party continue to act in a way that exposes their true belief that adherence to alarmist global warming projections are well worth the price they force working-class Americans to pay to simply live their lives, Buck Sexton said Tuesday.

While many in the president's orbit continue to say they are doing everything they can to assuage the faltering economy and unfettered inflation, the message remains clear.

Sexton said many of those folks, including Biden, have never had the frightening feelings that some Americans face, when they go to the ATM and shudder at their account balance, or the dynamic of having to tell their families they can't afford a vacation or trip to the movies.

"It feels like there are a lot of people in charge right now who have not had that feeling of -- maybe ever -- I’m not going to buy the steak tonight, I’m going to get the frozen ground turkey, because I've got to watch my budget," he said on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."

JAN 6 COMMITTEE'S HAIL MARY DISTRACTION FROM ECONOMIC CRISES WILL FAIL: SEXTON, TRAVIS

"I’ve had that experience when I'm worth a couple hundred dollars on paper -- that not a good feeling," he said.

Co-host Clay Travis added he felt the same way for a driver who proceeded him at a service station, as the pump showed the previous customer purchased only a single gallon of unleaded.

"That's where people are right now," he said.

Sexton agreed, adding the message from the president and his cabinet could not be more evident.

SANDRA SMITH PRESSES DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER FOR DEFENDING BIDEN'S 'STRONG ACTION' ON ECONOMY: SOUNDS 'OUT OF TOUCH'

"Biden and the people in charge right now say it without saying it that clearly the pain that those folks are feeling all across America, the anxiety they feel, is a necessary price to pay for saving the planet from climate change," he said.

Parents, Travis predicted, will be telling their children they have to try to last another year at little league on the same cleats, or that they may not be able to play scholastic sports at all if they cannot afford the gas to get to the field.

In turn, Biden's appearance at a Philadelphia union event Tuesday "disgusted" the hosts, who said the president's refrain of verbal support for union workers and working-class people rings even more hollow in the current environment.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"I don't want to hear any more of these lies about ‘reckless spending’ – we're changing people's lives," Biden boomed in Pennsylvania's largest city.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., echoed some of Travis and Sexton's sentiments, while adding that many of the officials close to the president are insulated from the true effects of a teetering economy.

On Monday, Scott slammed Biden's penchant for invoking working-class values, pointing to his time at a Catholic prep school in Claymont, Del., -- and the fact he has been in government since winning a seat on the New Castle County Council in 1970 -- a few years before he upset incumbent Sen. J. Cale Boggs, R-Del., and began his 36-year Senate tenure.