Rick Scott responds to Biden's attacks: 'Unfit for office'

President Biden faced his latest call to resignation from the presidency from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., after the president name-dropped him during a speech and confused his state of Florida with that of Wisconsin.

Biden has been critical of Scott's "12-point Plan to Rescue America."

The plan in-part calls for Americans – unless elderly or disabled – to be prohibited from government assistance if they refuse to get a job, reading,"you cannot live off the hard-work and sweat of your fellow Americans." – as well as a stipulation reportedly criticized by the president that would sunset federal laws every 5 years:

"If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again," Scott wrote in his plan. The president claimed the stipulation would put Medicare and Social Security in danger.

In recent remarks, Biden hit back at Scott over his plan, and bungled his home state: "Senator Rick Scott of Wisconsin – I think the man has a problem."

On Monday, Scott said Biden doesn't understand the plight of the average American because he has been wealthy for much of his life:

"Joe Biden has, while he was a rich kid – they say oh, ‘Average Joe’ – No, he went to an expensive prep school and then he's been on the public dole for 50 years. We've been paying his way for 50 years," Scott said.

"[Biden] has no idea about anything and he doesn't care. And so he has no plan to fix anything. He's confused. He's incapacitated. He's unfit for office," Scott said. "He's never had a tough financial day in his life."

"In my business life, here's what I'd [say] – Joe, nice guy. Nice try. You got to leave. You cannot do the job," said the senator, a former hospital executive and Naval officer.

Scott said Biden's cabinet are playing a blame-game, claiming officials like USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former Rhode Island governor, continue to say ‘not my fault’.

"It's a whole bunch of government people that think government can run everything. These people have no concept of how you fix a supply chain."