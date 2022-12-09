Biden-China developments show new GOP majority must probe for offshore bank accounts: Peter Schweizer

Hunter Biden's continuing laptop scandal should lead the incoming House GOP majority to probe deeper into whether or how much President Biden was involved in his son's foreign business deals, the founder of the Government Accountability Institute told Fox News.

Peter Schweizer, author of "Secret Empires," "Clinton Cash" and "Red-Handed," told "Life, Liberty & Levin" that one thing incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and other GOP leaders should look into is the potential presence of offshore bank accounts in Biden family names.

"[W]e know also from the laptop that some of the funds that Hunter Biden received from overseas ended up benefiting Joe Biden — that Hunter Biden was paying his bills, repairs on his home, etc.," Schweizer said at one point during the interview. "There are also hints, by the way, that the Bidens had offshore bank accounts, which is, I think, something that the committee needs to look at when they start subpoenaing records."

Schweizer said the laptop saga is less a "Hunter Biden story" than one featuring his presidential father.

"It's a Joe Biden story," he said. "Just look at the commercial enterprise that Hunter Biden set up. It all revolved around his father's political power."

The author reported the younger Biden didn't base his Rosemont Seneca firm in a typical financial-sector-centric locale like Lower Manhattan, but instead in Georgetown, D.C.

"He set it up on Wisconsin Avenue, so he was very close to his father's vice presidential office in the White House and also the Naval Observatory where the vice presidential residence was," he said.

"Within a year of setting up this new firm, where Hunter Biden had no experience, he was meeting with the top finance people in China," Schweizer continued. "Two years after that, he signs a multi-billion-dollar private equity deal bankrolled by the Bank of China. The executives that made that happen at the Bank of China had actually met with Vice President Joe Biden about a year earlier."

"So Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and this corruption has been joined at the hip."

Schweizer later remarked that the laptop story going public — which it effectively did in 2020 via the New York Post's bombshell report — appeared to confirm his own independent research into Hunter Biden that he compiled for books that preceded that newsbreak.

He further reported that content from the younger Biden's laptop — which had been left at a now-defunct Wilmington repair shop — identified four Chinese businessmen who closed "a series of deals" worth $31 million.

He added that a main concern therein is that the four individuals reportedly named are or were closely connected to the ruling CCP's intelligence arm.

"If you look at the background of those four people that made it happen for Hunter Biden and the Biden family in China, they all have links to the Ministry of State Security," Schweizer said.

"So this is not about just corruption, this is about compromise."