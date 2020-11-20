Biden knocks CBS reporter for asking question: 'Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?'

President-elect Biden lashed out at a CBS News reporter for attempting to ask a question as the press pool was being escorted out of the room.

On Friday, Biden and Vice President-elect Harris met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. to discuss a legislative agenda they would pursue after he is sworn. Obstacles lie ahead for the Democrats with a slimmer majority in the House of Representatives and the possibility of remaining in the minority in the Senate.

However, CBS News correspondent Bo Erickson sought to get the former VP on the record about the ongoing battle over schools being open during the coronavirus pandemic amid resistance from teachers' unions.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT CBS REPORTER WHEN ASKED ABOUT NY POST REPORT: 'I HAVE NO RESPONSE, ANOTHER SMEAR CAMPAIGN'

"Mr. Biden, the COVID task force said it's safe for students to be in class. Are you going to be encouraging unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classrooms, sir?" Erickson asked.

"Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden responded, sparking laughter from Pelosi.

Erickson was eventually escorted out by Biden's staff.

Critics piled on the president-elect and praised Erickson for trying to do his job.

"President-Elect Biden asks a good question - why is @BoKnowsNews the only one in the Biden pool tossing questions? Schools, vaccines, stimulus - so many important q’s for both @SpeakerPelosi & @JoeBiden," CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reacted.

BILL HEMMER CALLS OUT MEDIA 'LOVE FEST' FOLLOWING ANOTHER BIDEN PRESS CONFERENCE

"Shouting questions will again be deemed a bad, disrespectful thing," The Hill media columnist Joe Concha predicted.

"A completely valid and important question asked in a civil tone...deflected by Biden, who may not have understood it because it wasn't screened by staff first," radio host Derek Hunter tweeted.

"Because Bo is trying to do journalism and much of the rest of Biden's press corps are stenographers," journalist Zaid Jilani reacted.

"As we see many other reporters throw softballs at Biden, reporters that ask tough questions of both sides (like Bo) are going to be far more important over the next 4 years," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton said.

GOP-BASHING, SOFTBALL QUESTIONS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT BIDEN'S FIRST PRESSER AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

"Good for Bo, also the idea that this was a 'shouted' question is hilarious," ABC News correspondent Will Steakin defended his colleague.

"It's a great question that deserves an answer from Biden," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy said.

This wasn't the first time Biden had an awkward exchange with Erickson. Last month, the then-Democratic nominee lashed out at the CBS reporter for asking him to react to the explosive New York Post report about son Hunter Biden.

"I know you’d ask it," Biden fired back. "I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erickson was one of the very few members of the mainstream media to ask Biden about his son's foreign business ties while he was vice president.

Other reporters covering Biden have long been criticized for asking softball questions at his rare press conferences that usually pertain to knocking President Trump instead of grilling the Democrat on pressing subjects.