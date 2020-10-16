Biden lashes out at CBS reporter when asked about NY Post report: 'I have no response, another smear campaign'

Former Vice President Joe Biden was finally asked about the explosive New York Post report that alleges emails show his son made millions trading on his father's influence.

After not being asked about the growing controversy surrounding Hunter Biden at the ABC News town hall by moderator George Stephanopoulos, the Democratic nominee spoke to reporters outside his private jet following his campaign events in Michigan. And when he was approached about the subject by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson, Biden went after the journalist.

"Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?" Erickson asked.

"I know you’d ask it," Biden fired back. "I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden 2020 presidential campaign responded to the Post story on Wednesday, saying the former vice president "carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing," and that "Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath."