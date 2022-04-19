Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Kellyanne Conway: Biden border policies are based on 'spite' and it's why Democrats are turning on him

White House plan to lift Trump-era Title 42 migrant restrictions facing pushback within party

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Kellyanne Conway slams Biden's border policy: 'Spite is no way to run a country' Video

Kellyanne Conway slams Biden's border policy: 'Spite is no way to run a country'

Republican pollster and former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway discusses Democrats' increasing opposition to the administration's decision to end Title 42.

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized President Biden's approach to the immigration crisis, Tuesday, arguing it's a mistake to decide policies through the "Donald Trump lens." On "America's Newsroom," Conway said a growing number of Democratic senators are voicing their opposition to Biden's policies because they are only based in "spite" for the previous administration.

21 STATES NOW SUING BIDEN ADMIN'S TITLE 42 ROLLBACK, CALLING DECISION A ‘SELF-INFLICTED CALAMITY’

KELLYANNE CONWAY: And on this issue of immigration, I think they all look at it through the Donald Trump lens, and that's a mistake. They say, 'Trump bad, we're good. Trump's wall. We tear it down.' Spite is no way to run a country. And this is why his own Democratic base -- the Democratic senators, excuse me -- are turning on him a little bit.

I'd be very curious to see what Sen. Maggie Hassan – who won by 0.14% last time, she won by 1,000 votes in 2016 – if she welcomes Biden's visit today. Fentanyl is the number one killer of 18 to 44-year-olds in this country, including in her home state of New Hampshire. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

