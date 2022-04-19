Kellyanne Conway: Biden border policies are based on 'spite' and it's why Democrats are turning on him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized President Biden's approach to the immigration crisis, Tuesday, arguing it's a mistake to decide policies through the "Donald Trump lens." On "America's Newsroom," Conway said a growing number of Democratic senators are voicing their opposition to Biden's policies because they are only based in "spite" for the previous administration.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: And on this issue of immigration, I think they all look at it through the Donald Trump lens, and that's a mistake. They say, 'Trump bad, we're good. Trump's wall. We tear it down.' Spite is no way to run a country. And this is why his own Democratic base -- the Democratic senators, excuse me -- are turning on him a little bit.

I'd be very curious to see what Sen. Maggie Hassan – who won by 0.14% last time, she won by 1,000 votes in 2016 – if she welcomes Biden's visit today. Fentanyl is the number one killer of 18 to 44-year-olds in this country, including in her home state of New Hampshire.

