Kellyanne Conway: The Biden administration has a 'fact problem'

She says the admin's playing the blame game

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Kellyanne Conway blasts the Biden administration for playing the blame game and attacking its critics on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway blasted the Biden administration, saying it has a "fact problem" on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. 

President Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki are "playing the blaming game, name and shame nonsense of Washington. But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they've lost credibility," Conway said. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2021. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2021.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

"This administration doesn't have a messaging problem. They have a fact problem, and it is reflected in the polls. They don't seem to do anything well."

"Americans know that everything they basically said is not true," Conway told host Laura Ingraham. "They've all been lies. The border surge was not seasonal, they've created records there. Inflation was not transitory, it's here to stay … The Biden administration continues to break all these records in all the wrong ways."

President Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. 

President Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PSAKI MOCKED AFTER POINTING OUT 'PATTERN' OF PUTIN LAST INVADING UKRAINE WHEN BIDEN WAS VICE-PRESIDENT

Conway maintained that her perspective on the Biden administration was shared by many Americans. 

"It's not just partisans saying this, it's all the polls saying this," Conway said. "Particularly independents who have really migrated away from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his lack of accomplishments."

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as she arrives for a meeting, in Warsaw, Poland, March 10, 2022. 

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as she arrives for a meeting, in Warsaw, Poland, March 10, 2022.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

"There's very little confidence in [Biden and Harris's] competence. And every poll out there shows major disapproval, majority disapproval on the handling of all these diverse issues, from immigration to inflation to the crisis in Ukraine to obviously what we're paying at the grocery store or the gas pump, the supply chain crisis," she said.

"Finally, blaming Putin for the gas prices completely forgets that gas was about $2 a gallon on Election Day 2020. Now it's more than double now, and they had gone up 40 percent before Russia invaded Ukraine."

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW:

Biden admin blames Putin for high gas prices and inflation Video

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.