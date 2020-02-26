Biden blasts Sanders over Castro defense: 'I don't think you should ever give praise to dictators'

Fox News contributor and "Hannity" 2020 campaign correspondent Lawrence Jones was a busy man Wednesday, speaking to South Carolina voters attending Rev. Al Sharpton's prayer breakfast as well as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Jones asked the former vice president about frontrunner Bernie Sanders' controversial praise of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

"What are your thoughts on Bernie Sanders praising Fidel Castro?" Jones asked Biden. "Should Democrats condemn that?"

"Well, I'm not a big Castro fan," Biden responded. "Put it that way."

BIDEN ODDLY SUGGESTS '150 MILLION' PEOPLE KILLED BY GUNS SINCE 2007

"Should they condemn it, all Democrats, including Bernie Sanders?" Jones followed up. "Should he be clear on that?"

"I don't think you should ever give praise to dictators," Biden said.

Jones noted that many people in Cuban communities in Florida were offended by Sanders for complimenting Castro's introduction of a "literacy brigade" after seizing power in 1959 before asking Biden if South Carolina was a "must-win." Biden responded by telling Jones he was going to win the Palmetto State.

The Fox News contributor also spoke to African-American voters about former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's recently resurfaced comments defending the controversial police practice of "stop-and-frisk."

"The Bible teaches us to forgive ... but in this day and time, that's a lot," one man told Jones.

"I can forgive it but I don't know that I would necessarily cast a vote for him," a woman told Jones. "I think it speaks volumes."