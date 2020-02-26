Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden blasts Sanders over Castro defense: 'I don't think you should ever give praise to dictators'

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
close
Biden: You shouldn't give praise to dictatorsVideo

Biden: You shouldn't give praise to dictators

Fox Nation host and Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones speaks with attendees at Al Sharpton's breakfast event, speaks with Joe Biden about Bernie Sanders' praise of Fidel Castro.

Fox News contributor and "Hannity" 2020 campaign correspondent Lawrence Jones was a busy man Wednesday, speaking to South Carolina voters attending Rev. Al Sharpton's prayer breakfast as well as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Jones asked the former vice president about frontrunner Bernie Sanders' controversial praise of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

"What are your thoughts on Bernie Sanders praising Fidel Castro?" Jones asked Biden. "Should Democrats condemn that?"

"Well, I'm not a big Castro fan," Biden responded. "Put it that way."

BIDEN ODDLY SUGGESTS '150 MILLION' PEOPLE KILLED BY GUNS SINCE 2007

"Should they condemn it, all Democrats, including Bernie Sanders?" Jones followed up. "Should he be clear on that?"

"I don't think you should ever give praise to dictators," Biden said.

Jones noted that many people in Cuban communities in Florida were offended by Sanders for complimenting Castro's introduction of a "literacy brigade" after seizing power in 1959 before asking Biden if South Carolina was a "must-win." Biden responded by telling Jones he was going to win the Palmetto State.

The Fox News contributor also spoke to African-American voters about former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's recently resurfaced comments defending the controversial police practice of "stop-and-frisk."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Bible teaches us to forgive ... but in this day and time, that's a lot," one man told Jones.

"I can forgive it but I don't know that I would necessarily cast a vote for him," a woman told Jones. "I think it speaks volumes."