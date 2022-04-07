Cotton: Biden admin must 'want to break their own record' by allowing even more illegal immigrants in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday that President Biden's announced reversal of Title 42 could bring in as many as 18,000 ‘illegal aliens a day,’ adding to the administration's record of 2 million migrants that have already crossed the border just last year.

TOM COTTON: Just remember it’s the same gang of Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas and all the rest that brought 2 million illegal aliens into our country last year. I guess they aren’t satisfied with his one-time record. They want to break their own record now. By some accounts of this administration, you might see 18,000 illegal aliens a day every day.

That would be like adding the population of Atlanta to this country every single month. There is no precedent for that. It is all because of Joe Biden’s failed policy and his rhetoric going back to the campaign telling the entire world if you brave the journey to get to our southern border, we’ll let you in. That’s sending the wrong message.

