Dan Crenshaw says Americans have ‘fundamental’ worry about Joe Biden's ability to lead

Crenshaw reacts to Biden 'war' remark on 'Fox & Friends'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on the White House having to address another gaffe from President Biden.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that the fundamental issue with President Biden is that people don't think he can lead. Crenshaw reacted to the White House clarifying a joking remark Biden made about "going to war" in Russia.

DAN CRENSHAW: This is what happens when you elect grandpa Joe, they have to clean things up. Everything for Trump was taken as if he meant it 100 percent, no way he was joking, or it was an off-the-cuff statement, it was serious. You can tell, be a human being, you can tell when someone is joking and when they are not. I take the same stance here. It was a joke. It was a weird joke. If you're going to make that joke, make it with troops. Like, you're not going to war with union workers. That doesn't even make any sense. … Biden has this old dottering personality that doesn’t seem like he can lead us in times of trouble. I think that is fundamentally what is worrying us all.

