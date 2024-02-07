Biden admin facing mounting backlash after migrant attacks homeowner, steals flag: 'Becoming a trend'

The co-hosts of "Outnumbered" criticized the Biden administration's border policy on Wednesday after a Palestinian migrant was charged with an alleged hate crime for stealing a flag and attacking a Long Island homeowner.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany said migrants flipping the bird to the camera after allegedly committing crimes was becoming a "trend" in the U.S., referencing an incident where a group of illegal immigrants allegedly attacked two NYC police officers.

A 26-year-old Palestinian migrant is facing hate crime charges in New York after police say he stole a homeowner's U.S. and Israeli flags out of his yard and then beat the man to the ground while yelling antisemitic slurs.

"This is about coming to this country and demanding the food is not good enough, this is about coming to this country and crawling through spaces undetected so that they can break more laws when they get here, because otherwise they would go through a port of entry," Fox New's Harris Faulkner said. "What this is about is when people break our laws, they put their middle finger up to the cameras."

"What they have in common is the way they got here, that is what we’re talking about right now," she continued. "The type here, you close the border, you get caught up on the last three years with eight million coming into the country, you get caught up on your justices being able to go through which claims are asylum and which people need to be deported right away. Of course you know how I feel, if you came illegally, we send you back and figure out how to do it the legal way. Get to the back of the line."

Fox News' Emily Compagno said the attack was on all of America.

"The video of your neighbor, of my neighbor, being attacked on his lawn is not only an assault, but an attack on all of America. Isn't that the whole point that we're talking about? That flagrance, the absolute lack of respect… the lack of respect for anyone trying to enforce the laws," she said.

"There is a problem now to all of us Americans. It is illegal immigration, and it is the fact that in every breath of this commander-in-chief, Americans are being prioritized last and that attack is just the tip of the iceberg. When is it going to be you or your neighbor next?" she added.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman sounded the alarm on the crisis as well on Tuesday.

"These are not the type of people who come to America like my great-grandparents did, like your great-grandparents and grandparents and parents who came to America to kiss the ground,"Blakeman told reporters.

"Instead, they spit on our flag, they trample on our values and they commit crimes. And they do so at taxpayer expense."

An illegal immigrant who was arrested for taking part in a mob attack on two NYPD officers flipped the bird at awaiting reporters as he was released from custody on Wednesday.

Jhoan Boada, 22, made the offensive double-handed signal after he was released from police custody on charges of assaulting a police officer and gang assault for the shocking attack in Times Square on Saturday near a migrant shelter.

