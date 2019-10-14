Bernie Sanders campaign video creator hired, fired within 24 hours over controversial YouTube comedy

The 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hired a video creator -- but fired him just a day later -- after old politically incorrect comedy videos that were deemed offensive turned up on YouTube.

The staffer, Matt Orfalea, had apologized Monday for some of the videos, including one that supposedly sexualized Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“When I was about 20 yrs old, I edited MLK audio, to expose how easily media can completely misrepresent reality. That intention has been clearly stated in the Youtube description for 10 years. It was supposed to be a ‘reminder that media on tv or the web can be edited to twist facts/reality.’ I am embarrassed to say it was also a pathetic attempt at comedy,” he wrote in a Medium post. “There was a time when the vulgar ridiculousness of the final product made me laugh. Looking back at it now makes me ill. I choose not to delete it only because I want to be fully transparent. I’m sincerely sorry I ever made it.”

Sanders Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir responded: “All initial job offers are contingent on the completion of a final review of a person’s record. That vetting process had not yet been completed. It’s clear some of Matt’s prior social media content does not reflect the campaign’s values. We accept his resignation.”

Orfalea has had over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

He added in his statement: “In addition to being labeled ‘racist’, I am now also under scrutiny for using the words ‘retarded’ and ‘gay’ in old videos. It’s not acceptable and I’m sorry for it.”

He concluded: “Despite my thoughtless past use of the word ‘retarded’, I hold absolutely no prejudice toward anyone with special needs. In fact, I live happily with my adult special needs younger brother.”