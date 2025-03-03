Bernie Sanders rejects James Carville's calls for Democrats to 'play dead'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rejected Democratic political strategist James Carville's recent calls for Democrats to make a strategic retreat and allow Republicans to "crumble beneath their own weight."

"Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker asked the progressive lawmaker about the idea on Sunday, "Senator, what say you? Do you think that's a good idea?"

"No, I don’t," Sanders said, laughing in response to Carville's claim. "In fact, the problem is the Democrats have been playing dead for too many years," he added.

Carville wrote in a guest essay for The New York Times published on Feb. 25, "With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead."

Sanders outlined the challenges facing the country, telling Welker, "60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck. We have more income and wealth inequality than we’ve ever had in the history of this country. We have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country. Millions of seniors are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table."

"I don’t think you play dead. I think you stand up for the working class of this country and make the point that right now, the Trump administration is clearly an administration designed to represent the interests of the Musks of the world. Thirteen of the people that he nominated to head agencies are billionaires," he continued.

Sanders recalled former President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address, saying that the American government should represent the American people and not the billionaire class.

"You know, Kristen, when Abraham Lincoln was in Gettysburg, looking out on the field with so many who had died to defend freedom, he talked about a vision of America where we have a government of the people, by the people and for the people," Sanders said. "What we have right now in Washington, let me be very clear, is a government of the billionaire class, by the billionaire class and for the billionaire class."

"Their greed is uncontrollable," he added.

Carville argued that voters will miss Democrats and start to turn on Republicans the longer they remain in power.

"Allow the Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight, and make the American people miss us," Carville wrote. "Only until the Trump administration has spiraled into the low 40s or high 30s in public approval polling percentages should we make like a pack of hyenas and go for the jugular. Until then, I’m calling for a strategic political retreat."