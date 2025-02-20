'Ragin' Cajun' James Carville insists Trump 'collapse' is underway, tells Democrats to 'sit back'

Democratic strategist James Carville is doubling down on his advice to Democrats, urging party leaders "play possum" and "sit back" because a Trump "collapse" is unfolding.

"I'm telling the Democrats, just sit there, play possum. Let them go, let them go, let them go. Poll numbers have declined, and the collapse is already underway... Just let the ball come to you. We don't need to be aggressive now," the fiery political consultant said on "Hannity" Thursday.

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration, many Democrats have held protests throughout the nation against him and efforts by the Elon Musk-spearheaded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Heartened by these demonstrations, Carville recently said the best thing for Democrats to do in response is "nothing."

"So the question is, how should Democratic politicians respond to this? And what I think they should do is what we call in rural America play possum. Just let it go," Carville said earlier this week on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber."

Carville reaffirmed his warnings on "Hannity," where Fox News host Sean Hannity debated "The Ragin' Cajun" about the current political landscape.

"Trump is the lowest rated president at this point of any president in American history," he said, citing poll averages from RealClearPolitics.

Hannity countered with a number of polls, including a poll from CBS News/YouGuv, suggesting the president's ratings are in positive territory.

While Trump is never shy about sharing his accomplishments, three new national polls released on Wednesday indicate his approval ratings are edging down slightly since taking over the White House one month ago.

Forty-five percent of voters questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey said they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, with 49% disapproving.

That's down from a 46%-43% approval/disapproval in a Quinnipiac poll conducted in late January, during the president's first week back in office following his inauguration.

A new national poll from Gallup indicated the president at 45% approval and 51% disapproval, down from 47%-48% approval/disapproval late last month.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos national survey also released on Wednesday, the president stood at 44% approval and 51% disapproval. Trump registered at 45%-46% approval/disapproval in the previous poll by Reuters/Ipsos, which was conducted late last month during the first week of the president's second administration.

While some polls indicate Americans are divided on the job Trump is doing so far in his second administration, the comeback candidate did secure the presidency after a decisive victory in the November election.

Carville, who had projected former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the race, was pressed on his missed election call.

"We went with our seventh-string quarterback, and we lost by a point and a half. And we actually picked up a congressional seat. So if you're asking me, did I think that she was going to win, and she didn't win? Yes. All the polling showed it even. It turned out to be a point and a half race," Carville said, quickly shifting to point out his concerns with the now Republican-held government.

The strategist highlighted several issues "of which I have profound and deep disagreements with the Republican Party," including abortion, tax cuts and foreign policy.

While Hannity pressed Carville on his criticisms of his fellow Democrats and the party's focus on controversial issues like transgender athletes in women's sports and illegal immigration, the famed Bill Clinton adviser responded by saying he did not know "any Democrat" running on those issues.

"I'm not too worried about the high school track meet, but I am worried about people having affordable health care. That's the difference between our two parties," Carville said.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.