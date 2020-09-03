Ben Shapiro: The real reason Pelosi's hair salon fiasco should concern Americans

The fury over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon this week may appear overblown on the surface, but her disregard for local coronavirus ordinances represents a troubling mentality among Democratic leaders that's been "cursing American politics" for generations, Ben Shapiro told his podcast listeners Thursday.

"That sort of Marie Antoinette feeling, that is deeply offputting to most Americans and that's why Nancy Pelosi, what she did here, I understand that it's not a world breaking story," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host said, "but it is indicative of a mentality that is cursing American politics and has lead to tremendous splits in American life."

PELOSI FIGHTS BACK, DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM SALON OWNER

Pelosi’s visit was captured on security cameras, with footage showing her walking through the salon with wet hair and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen in the video following her through the building while wearing a black face mask.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and could only reopen for outdoor hairstyling services on Sept. 1. Pelosi claimed to have understood that the coronavirus restrictions allowed for a one-on-one appointment indoors, and demanded an "apology" from the salon owner for staging what she called a "set up."

"The common theme of modern American politics is the people constantly being disappointed by politicians who suggest that they are one of the people...and then when it comes time to actually apply the rules, they don't apply the rules to themselves," Shapiro said.

EXCLUSIVE: PELOSI USED SHUTTERED SAN FRANCISCO HAIR SALON FOR A BLOW-OUT, OWNER CALLS IT 'SLAP IN THE FACE'

He went on, "There are a lot of things that the elitists can do that you simply cannot do.

"This is particularly true when it comes to COVID policy where elitists...will tell you that you can't hold a funeral for a parent that died of COVID, but you can definitely hold a protest about systemic American injustice."

The latest incident with the Calirnfoia Democrat further proves that those "top of the meritocracy...want to shut the door behind them," Shapiro said, "and then run everybody else's life from atop that pyramid."