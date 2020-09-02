Dave Rubin on Pelosi's salon visit: Political class operates one way while rest of us 'scrounge for survival'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is “going to live however she wants and her constituents will live another way,” political pundit and author Dave Rubin told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

Rubin, who spoke from Los Angeles, made the comment reacting to Pelosi’s visit to a California hair salon earlier this week, which was captured on security footage showing her walking through the salon with wet hair and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen in the video following her wearing a black face mask.

On Wednesday, President Trump slammed Pelosi for "constantly lecturing everyone else" after she visited the San Francisco hair salon earlier this week despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When host Steve Doocy asked Rubin what he thinks “about the hypocrisy,” he said, “That little video should be the video of 2020 because that sums up, with no audio, it sums up exactly what the Democrats have decided to do, which is, ‘Do as I say, not as I do.’”

He went on to say, “This stuff is not a joke because it is destroying people’s livelihoods.”

“I’m here in California and I’m fighting to try to keep a sane California because we’ve had a sane California in the past, let’s not forget that Ronald Regan was once the governor of California,” Rubin added.

He went on to note that he has “two friends actually who are hairstylists here in Los Angeles, both of them have closed their salons.”

“I get now what I assume is an illegal haircut in an open-air garage from one of them who's out of the business altogether, and she’s just doing me a favor, and I have another one whose got some makeshift thing out of her house and has one person at a time and knows that she can’t continue to make a living this way,” Rubin continued. “So when you see Nancy Pelosi do this, it’s very reminiscent of just what two months ago when she’s standing in front of her twin Sub-Zero fridges with her tons of ice cream, and she’s really at the Marie Antoinette 'let them eat cake' phase of this thing, which is she’s going to live however she wants and her constituents will live another way.”

Rubin was referencing Pelosi's appearance via livestream on CBS' "Late Late Show" in April, during which she showed host James Corden her elaborate ice cream collection while standing in front of a high-end, pricey refrigerator. Pelosi later posted the controversial clip on Twitter, with the caption: "We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer."

“Nancy Pelosi is pretending that she either didn’t know what the policy was that she helped put into place or that she didn’t even know that the salon was closed just for her,” Rubin said Wednesday. “I mean she didn’t think it was odd that nobody else was there.”

“We’re realizing that we have a political class who wants to operate one way, while the rest of us are going to have to scrounge for our survival and that is not a good recipe for a functioning society,” he continued.

In a statement, Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said, "The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements."

"This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," Hammill continued. "The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.