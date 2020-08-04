Ben Shapiro suggests Biden's choice of running mate is between Susan Rice, Kamala Harris

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will likely choose either Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., or former National Security Adviser Susan Rice as his running mate, Ben Shapiro predicted on "The Daily Briefing" Tuesday.

Harris has long been considered a frontrunner to join the Biden ticket, but her record as a prosecutor and her contentious debate exchanges with the former vice president during the primary are seen as liabilities.

Rice was a controversial figure during her time in the Obama administration, most notably in the aftermath of the 2012 Benghazi terror attack. But she has experience in government and a working relationship with Biden.

The host of the "Ben Shapiro Show" host and author of the new book "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" ruled out the prospect of a Biden-Elizabeth Warren ticket, arguing the senator from Massachusetts "doesn't check any of the boxes" Biden is looking for in a running mate.

"What Biden wants to be portrayed [as] to the American public is somebody who is pretty moderate," Shapiro told host Dana Perino. "He doesn't actually want to provide fodder for the Trump campaign's attempt to paint him as a tool of the radical left. He'd be feeding directly into that by picking Elizabeth Warren who is so radically left."

Shapiro added that Warren would bring sterling progressive credentials to the ticket, she has also "pledged transformational change up and down and that is precisely the opposite of I think the image that Biden wants to put out there."

With the clock ticking, a leading Biden advisor said Tuesday that the former vice president will use the next week or so to “spend some time” with the roughly half-dozen contenders on his shortlist for running mate, leaving supporters, detractors and the contenders themselves anxiously awaiting his announcement.

