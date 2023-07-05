Ben & Jerry's gets cold shoulder for 'ridiculous' July 4th activism: 'Let me enjoy my ice cream in peace'

Ben & Jerry’s is facing backlash over its July 4th message that America should return "stolen indigenous land."

The ice cream maker's tweet quickly sparked a barrage of insults and mockery, with "Outnumbered" panelists adding that, similar to Bud Light’s controversy, Americans may now look to other brands.

Americans across the country spent the Fourth of July celebrating the nation’s independence. The popular ice cream brand, however, saw the occasion as an opportunity to fight for social justice issues.

The brand wrote in a tweet, "This 4th of July, it's high time that we recognize the U.S. exists on stolen indigenous land and commit to returning it."

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce called the suggestion a "stick in the eye" but noted that the brand has always promoted progressive messages.

"But there's been a switch with the American people. We see this with Bud Light, Target to some degree, that perhaps the American people now have had enough," Bruce said Wednesday.

"The American people have ice cream choices just like they have light beer choices," she said.

FOX Business anchor Gerri Willis agreed, saying there are real penalties for companies that choose to make political statements. She noted that Anheuser-Busch saw major losses after the brand’s sponsored social media post with a transgender influencer.

"What shocks me about this is that people don't seem to want to protect the brand, right? Like, isn't the job number one to sell more ice cream or is it just to harangue me politically?" Willis asked the panel.

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone said the tweet was "ridiculous," highlighting the response by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who asked how it would work if Americans actually started giving back "stolen land."

"Should we all just move back to Europe?" she asked.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany pointed out that Ben & Jerry’s employs a "head of activism."

"I don't care left or right, I don't want to see the face of any activist or politician on the face of my ice cream," she said.

"Let me eat my ice cream in peace."

Bruce argued the brand is leaning into the trend among the woke left to focus on issues like reparations in an effort to "depress" people.

"It's like nobody wants to have any kind of pride or fun; that everything has got to be this horrible thing that drags you down," she said.

"This is ice cream. It's meant to make you happy."

