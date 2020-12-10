Colin Kaepernick hopes Ben & Jerry's namesake ice cream 'will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police'

Colin Kaepernick, the free-agent quarterback turned athlete activist, partnered with Ben & Jerry’s to debut a new ice cream flavor on Thursday.

Kaepernick said in a press release that he hopes his partnership with the ice cream company would raise the volume on his calls to abolish and defund the police.

“I'm honored to partner with Ben & Jerry's on Change the Whirled,” Kaepernick said. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

The non-dairy ice cream is set to hit shelves in 2021.

“Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp is the perfect partner for Ben & Jerry’s to continue to advance our work on issues of racial justice,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a press release. “Ben & Jerry’s is proud to diversify our flavor portfolio by honoring Kaepernick with a full-time flavor. We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that ‘love is at the root of our resistance. We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”

Ben & Jerry’s praised the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in his work to end systematic oppression. Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds will go to support his work with his Know Your Rights camp.

While the activism part of the ice cream might be tough for swallow for those only looking to enjoy a dessert, the new item will be packed with a caramel non-dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.