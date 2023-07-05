Liberals from Cori Bush to Ben & Jerry's attack US on July 4th: 'Stolen land,' 'gleeful white supremacist'

While the rest of the nation was celebrating America's Independence Day, some on the far-left condemned the holiday celebrating freedom as a symbol of oppression.

Progressive activist Bree Newsome Bass, who garnered national attention when she removed the Confederate flag in front of a monument at the South Carolina statehouse in 2015, sent several tweets criticizing America.

"Americans’ false belief that this country has been on a steady progression toward granting equal rights to all since its founding is exactly what inspires complacency in this hour as the Supreme Court replaces the constitution with themselves," she tweeted.

She also attacked those waving the American flag on 4th of July as white supremacists.

"I’m sorry, but anyone happily waving American flags right now is either a gleeful white supremacist or is gleefully uninformed," she tweeted.

Newsome Bass continued to argue that Black Americans weren't truly free in this country while defending her inflammatory viral tweets.

"The July 4th holiday has nothing to do with the freedom of Black people which is why white Americans have blithely, without irony, celebrated the holiday all the way through two centuries of slavery, Jim Crow & now the nullifying of the 14th amendment by SCOTUS," she wrote.

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., also gave her blunt opinion about the Founding Fathers in a tweet sent Tuesday. She used the patriotic holiday to demand racial reparations to compensate for "all of the harm" she believes the government has enacted against Black Americans since the nation's founding.

"The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now [sic]," she wrote.

Self-described progressive ice cream company Ben & Jerry's also used the occasion to send a divisive political message.

"This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now," their official Twitter account tweeted Tuesday morning.

The account links to a petition demanding the U.S. return Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills to the Lakota Sioux Native Americans.

Several young people told The New York Times they were ditching 4th of July celebrations this year, admitting they're disenchanted by the patriotic holiday, citing the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Black Lives Matter protests as reasons they no longer view America in a positive light.

Polls show an increasing number of Americans from all generations are less likely to take "extreme" pride in the country.

A Gallup poll released last week revealed a historically low 39 percent of adults expressed they were "extremely proud" to be an American, only one percentage point higher than 2022's record-low number.

