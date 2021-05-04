Leo Terrell warns against teaching critical race theory in schools: 'Government-sponsored racism'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday that the implementation of critical race theory in U.S. schools is "government-sponsored racism."

LEO TERRELLl: I want to be very clear to the Fox viewers. The implementation of the critical race theory would be government-sponsored racism. You stated it already. It’s not grounded in fact. It is a lie. And yet I just heard that clip where the proponent of the critical race theory is lying about the implementation and truthfulness. It’s not grounded in fact. This country was not motivated to have a revolution based on slavery. That is a lie...

I don’t see [critical race theory] in our Declaration of Independence, in our Constitution, in the Articles of Confederation, in the Constitutional Convention. This is a lie. They’re trying to equate critical race theory, unfounded by any fact, with what facts we have known for hundreds of years...

You’re pushing down critical race theory to our young people. You’re teaching them how to hate each other based on skin color, not content, not qualifications, not skill. This is a threat to America’s society because it affects our young people.

