VA parent calls out ‘divisive’ critical race theory on 'America's Newsroom': 'No educational value'

While Loudoun County, Virginia parents push to recall six school board officials over critical race theory concerns, Joe Mobley on Friday torched the so-called "divisive" and "sexually explicit" material being taught to children in the school district.

"Frankly the educators, administrators , and school board can’t be trusted to educate my children based on the curriculum that they’ve spent lots and lots of taxpayer dollars on," Mobley, whose four children attend school in the area, told "America’s Newsroom."

Mobley said the curriculum was "sexually explicit," had "acts of violence," "lewd" and "crude" language, and was "not grammatically correct."

"So I can’t see any educational value in it," Mobley said.

Parents of students in the Virginia public school district blasted the school board over critical race theory as well as so-called "pornographic" books being assigned to high school freshmen students.

Wearing a face shield and wielding the fury of a protective mother bear, the mother of a student at the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) eviscerated the school board for pushing critical race theory in the district’s schools.

She started her speech to the school board by quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s famous "I Have a Dream" speech before pointing out the past, infamous users of critical race theory.

"[Critical race theory] is not an honest dialogue — it is a tactic used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves," the parent, who is Black, said.

She called for critical race theory to be banned from the school system and told the school board to "think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories."

LCPS has also come under fire from parents for a separate issue at the same meeting: raunchy books assigned to high school freshmen that featured underage sex as well as violent scenes of domestic abuse.

One book depicted a scene where a man beats a woman, stuffs her in a closet, then continues to beat her when she asks for water or makes a sound.

A spokesperson for LCPS told Fox News on Wednesday that the school division couldn't comment on the school board members but said that critical race theory "is not part of the Loudoun County Public Schools curriculum."

The spokesman also pointed Fox News to LCPS interim superintendent Scott Ziegler's post on the school's " equity work ," which included hiring a third-party group, the Equity Collaborative, that offers " equity coaching " and performed a " systemic equity assessment " on the school.

Racial equity is a key tenet of critical race theory.

Mobley said that the outraged parents who were at the school board meeting are the "tip of the spear" in fighting back against critical race theory and other objectionable subjects being taught to children.

"There is a full force of parents that will continue to drive it all the way to November because this Virginia election is important for this very reason," Mobley said.

Mobley explained that the message is "two-fold." On one hand, critical race theory is offensive and "inappropriate" and the other message is that Loudoun County is accountable to parents.

"Loudoun County is one of the most affluent areas in the country and these officials get paid generously. So we expect them to perform a service. That’s why it is called government service. And they aren’t doing it. So we don’t want to wait until the 2022 election and 2023 change-out. We want to recall six of those members now as a reminder you guys work for us."

Mobley added that elected officials "all over the nation" are being reminded that they are accountable to the people.

The Loudoun County school board released a statement responding to the backlash over their "Equity Library," stating that if they feel a book is not appropriate for their student, they may request an alternate text to be assigned … LCPS recognizes that its students and families come with a host of varying life experiences, values, and sensitivities."

