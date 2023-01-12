Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Ben Affleck causes social media frenzy serving Dunkin' Donuts to customers, firefighters: ‘Living the dream'

The actor also delivered coffee to a local fire station

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Actor Ben Affleck  surprised customers at a Massachusetts Dunkin' Donuts this week by serving them coffee and donuts in a Dunkin' uniform.

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who wed Affleck last August, was also spotted by some eagle-eyed customers.

He was "incredibly funny and quick-witted," local Lisa Mackay told NBC10 Boston after the actor served her order.

Actor Ben Affleck was spotted serving donuts and coffee at a Medford, Massachusetts location Dunkin Donuts

Actor Ben Affleck was spotted serving donuts and coffee at a Medford, Massachusetts location Dunkin Donuts (Lisa Mackay Instagram)

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ GET MARRIED IN STAR-STUDDED GEORGIA WEDDING

Mackay told the NBC affiliate that she signed a consent form for a video crew to film the exchange for a commercial, which some have speculated will air at the Super Bowl.

Celebrity news outlet Backgrid captured video of Lopez driving up to the window with a smiling Affleck handing her an iced coffee.

Affleck, a Cambridge, Massachusetts native, is a fan of the popular coffee and donut chain and is often spotted carrying their drinks.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Ben Affleck is seen on September 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Ben Affleck is seen on September 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans on social media commented Afflec appeared to be "living his dream."

"No one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood," tweeted The Daily Beast entertainment reporter Fletcher Peters. "Man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin'"

"Ben Affleck is living his dream," tweeted Bauer Media senior entertainment reporter Liv Marks. 

Affleck later stopped by a local fire station to deliver donuts and coffee to the crew, a Facebook post from the town Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn pictured.

Ben Affleck stopped by a nearby fire station in Massachusetts.

Ben Affleck stopped by a nearby fire station in Massachusetts. (Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn/FaceBook)

In 2020, the actor became a meme after he was photographed juggling and dropping several coffee drinks and a box of donuts from the brand outside his home.

Affleck's publicist and Dunkin' Donuts did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.