Beijing Olympics a ‘complete failure’ for the international community: Democratic strategist

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was a "complete failure," on behalf of the international community, Democratic strategist Kevin Walling said Sunday, pointing to the historically low viewership as proof of widespread disproval over the Beijing-hosted event.

"I think it was a complete failure on behalf of the international community, specifically the IOC [International Olympic Committee] to even have the games in China," Walling told Fox News host Mike Emanuel.

China has faced immense criticism for its human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in the Xinjian region. The Biden administration announced in December a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics due to China's "ongoing genocide, crimes against humanity, and other human rights abuses." Several other like-minded democracies have joined the U.S. in not sending political delegations as part of stated or unstated diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee maintained that it was neutral on political issues and that the Olympics are "about and for the athletes," but Walling said their decision to look the other way from "genocide active in the country" is a disgrace to the global community.

"The fact that this took place during a genocide active in the country against ethnic Uighurs was a disgrace," he emphasized. "And I think that’s one of the reasons why you saw the numbers of American viewers, for example, plummet as compared to previous games."

NBC’s broadcast for the opening ceremony saw a historic dip in viewership, with just 16 million total viewers tuning in, down 43% from the previous Games.

Walling said he expects "a lot of self-reflection coming out of these games, both in terms of the media partnerships, and others, as well as the IOC…moving forward."

GOP strategist Quill Robinson said China saw the Olympics as an opportunity to bolster its image on the international stage, but agreed that it was "ultimately a complete failure, as Kevin pointed out."

"This was record low viewership and I think the reason for this is that despite all of their efforts…and all the circumstance around the Olympics, what really shown through was the fact that China is committing a genocide right now against ethnic Uighurs…and I don’t think that sports can break through that."