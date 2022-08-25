Behind the scenes of a visit to the southern border: Top border official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto showed how border visits are usually a "dog and pony show" Thursday on "Your World."

ART DEL CUETO: A lot of times what you see during these visits is it's a dog and pony show. And you have - the leadership will take them down there. They'll show them around. They'll say, "This is what we're doing. This is … the facilities that we have." But it's very rarely a one-on-one conversation with the actual boots on the ground where they can speak freely and say, "Hey, this is the problem." … Usually it's just a dog and pony show for the leadership down there. Probably showed them around, gave them some good gadgets. They took a couple good pictures in front of some of the equipment. And they said, "Well, he came down" and that's it. It's over.

