Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Behind the scenes of a visit to the southern border: Top border official

Art Del Cueto details a visit to a southern border in crisis as Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Border visits a 'dog and pony show': Top border official Video

Border visits a 'dog and pony show': Top border official

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto reveals what transpires when officials visit the southern border on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto showed how border visits are usually a "dog and pony show" Thursday on "Your World."

US SOUTHERN BORDER SAW NEARLY 200,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

ART DEL CUETO: A lot of times what you see during these visits is it's a dog and pony show. And you have - the leadership will take them down there. They'll show them around. They'll say, "This is what we're doing. This is … the facilities that we have." But it's very rarely a one-on-one conversation with the actual boots on the ground where they can speak freely and say, "Hey, this is the problem." … Usually it's just a dog and pony show for the leadership down there. Probably showed them around, gave them some good gadgets. They took a couple good pictures in front of some of the equipment. And they said, "Well, he came down" and that's it. It's over. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Top border official: There's no one else to blame for crisis but Biden and his policies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.