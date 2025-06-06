Behind the scenes of Trump's 'iconic' McDonald's visit before election victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation is offering a rare glimpse into Donald Trump's pivotal McDonald's visit during the final weeks of his 2024 campaign with a multi-episode installment of "The Art of the Surge."

It all starts at a McDonald's drive-thru, where the then-GOP nominee traded a suit for an apron and got to work as a fry cook in Feasterville, Pennsylvania last October.

"I've always wanted to work at McDonald's, and I never did," he told workers inside the building.

The first episode of the series documents Trump's "first day" on the job from the very beginning, as he requested to work the french fry cooker and learned the process.

He walked through, step-by-step, dunking fries into hot oil, shaking the basket, pouring servings into the signature red McDonald's cartons and sprinkling salt over them.

It became an iconic moment on the campaign trail as the notorious New York City business magnate-turned-president performed a job many Americans have had at one point in their lives.

He even greeted customers wrapped around the building at the drive-thru window.

As one family took a Happy Meal from his hands he quipped with a smile, "It's going to be the best you've ever had. It had better be. I made it myself."

Customers passed on their messages of encouragement as the high-stakes faceoff with then-vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was merely two weeks away, with both teams in a mad sprint to the finish line.

"Make America great again!" one driver said.

Another, shaking hands with Trump, said, "45-47, you've got this, sir."

Trump paused, on occasion, to wave at the mass of fans cheering and holding "Trump-Vance" signs nearby. He told WTXF reporter JoAnn Pileggi that the crowd was smiling and upbeat because they wanted hope.

Turning back inside the building, he faced the camera at one point and smiled as he noted how much fun he was having.

"I could do this all day. I wouldn't mind this job," he said.

Trump's efforts were viewed by many as a mockery of a claim his opponent had worked for the fast food chain while in college.

At one point, Trump even remarked, "I've now worked for 15 minutes. Fifteen more than Kamala."

As his team departed on his personal plane, Trump's deputy director of communications Margo Martin enthused about the day.

"That was epic," she said.

"Donald Trump working the McDonald's drive-thru – iconic."

Trump would go on to defeat Harris in the 2024 election, sweeping all campaign swing states, including Pennsylvania.

"The Art of the Surge" follows that journey to the finish line even after the McDonald's stop-in, showing last-minute efforts like podcast visits and his massive Madison Square Garden rally, while also featuring Trump allies like Alina Habba, Tulsi Gabbard, Hulk Hogan and more.

