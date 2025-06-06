Expand / Collapse search
Behind the scenes of Trump's 'iconic' McDonald's visit before election victory

'The Art of the Surge' documents the former president trading his suit for an apron in pivotal Pennsylvania campaign appearance

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Trump's 'iconic' McDonald's trip revisited in Fox Nation's 'Art of the Surge' Video

Fox Nation's 'The Art of the Surge' kicks off by exploring President Donald Trump's visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's, where he made headlines for working the job of many everyday Americans.

Fox Nation is offering a rare glimpse into Donald Trump's pivotal McDonald's visit during the final weeks of his 2024 campaign with a multi-episode installment of "The Art of the Surge."

It all starts at a McDonald's drive-thru, where the then-GOP nominee traded a suit for an apron and got to work as a fry cook in Feasterville, Pennsylvania last October.

"I've always wanted to work at McDonald's, and I never did," he told workers inside the building.

The first episode of the series documents Trump's "first day" on the job from the very beginning, as he requested to work the french fry cooker and learned the process. 

He walked through, step-by-step, dunking fries into hot oil, shaking the basket, pouring servings into the signature red McDonald's cartons and sprinkling salt over them.

ART OF THE SURGE: BEHIND THE SCENES ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ROAD BACK TO WHITE HOUSE

President Trump working the McDonald's drive thru menu

Then-candidate Donald Trump works the McDonald's drive-thru window during a campaign stop in Feasterville, Pennsylvania in October 2024. (Fox Nation)

It became an iconic moment on the campaign trail as the notorious New York City business magnate-turned-president performed a job many Americans have had at one point in their lives. 

He even greeted customers wrapped around the building at the drive-thru window.

As one family took a Happy Meal from his hands he quipped with a smile, "It's going to be the best you've ever had. It had better be. I made it myself." 

Customers passed on their messages of encouragement as the high-stakes faceoff with then-vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was merely two weeks away, with both teams in a mad sprint to the finish line.

CUSTOMERS AT THE MCDONALD'S TRUMP VISITED APPLAUD HIM FOR MAKING ‘CONTACT WITH THE LITTLE GUY’

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, left, uses a frier as an employee looks on during a visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, uses a fryer as an employee looks on during a visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

"Make America great again!" one driver said.

Another, shaking hands with Trump, said, "45-47, you've got this, sir." 

Trump paused, on occasion, to wave at the mass of fans cheering and holding "Trump-Vance" signs nearby. He told WTXF reporter JoAnn Pileggi that the crowd was smiling and upbeat because they wanted hope. 

Turning back inside the building, he faced the camera at one point and smiled as he noted how much fun he was having.

OPINION: DEMOCRATS CAN'T BUY ANYTHING LIKE TRUMP'S GENUINE AUTHENTICITY

Liberal media has meltdown over Trump's 'first day' working at McDonald's Video

"I could do this all day. I wouldn't mind this job," he said. 

Trump's efforts were viewed by many as a mockery of a claim his opponent had worked for the fast food chain while in college.

At one point, Trump even remarked, "I've now worked for 15 minutes. Fifteen more than Kamala." 

As his team departed on his personal plane, Trump's deputy director of communications Margo Martin enthused about the day.

Trump had one of the greatest presidential photo-ops at McDonald's: Guy Benson Video

"That was epic," she said.

"Donald Trump working the McDonald's drive-thru – iconic." 

Trump would go on to defeat Harris in the 2024 election, sweeping all campaign swing states, including Pennsylvania. 

"The Art of the Surge" follows that journey to the finish line even after the McDonald's stop-in, showing last-minute efforts like podcast visits and his massive Madison Square Garden rally, while also featuring Trump allies like Alina Habba, Tulsi Gabbard, Hulk Hogan and more.

To watch the series, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "The Art of the Surge" today.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.