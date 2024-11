NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democrats and their media lapdogs are still having a difficult time coming to terms with the reality of the resounding red wave that gave Trump both the electoral and popular vote, as well as the GOP control of the House and Senate.

As they continue to wonder what went so wrong that they were rejected at every turn, there is one big maxim that they fail to understand: you can’t buy authenticity.

It may be counterintuitive to think that a billionaire would be more relatable to the middle and working class than someone who said nearly every time she opened her mouth that she was born to the middle class, but the difference comes down to authenticity.

To attempt to make Kamala Harris popular, the campaign decided to surround Harris with celebrities, from Zoom calls decked out with Hollywood heavyweights to an Oprah interview to even Beyoncé and rapper Eminem featured at campaign events. However, none of this felt relevant and rather seemed quite tone-deaf to people whose biggest voting issue was the ability to afford basic needs like housing and food.

Now, learning that many of those endorsements were heftily paid for (and without disclosure of those payments for transparency, mind you), it confirms why they weren’t resonant. None of it was authentic.

On the other hand, Trump decided to have fun with trolling, exposing the inauthenticity of Harris’s mention of working the fries at a McDonald’s in her youth, for which she was unwilling – or unable – to name the location.

Trump went to McDonald’s, learned how to serve the fries and did a fun photo-op where he looked like he was truly enjoying himself. Of course, this wasn’t Trump’s first match with Mickey D’s – during his first presidency, we saw photos of him enjoying a Big Mac and fries aboard Air Force One and catering McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food to the White House.

He then took the insult of President Biden referring to Trump-supporting Americans as "garbage" as another opportunity to relate to the middle and working class. Trump rode shotgun in a garbage truck, adorned with the Trump logo, again showing a sense of humor and allegiance to average Americans.

Despite living in a building that bears his name, Trump has always seemed relatable, going to UFC fights and generally taking himself not-so-seriously.

Trump spent three hours chatting with Joe Rogan, as well as cracking jokes in venues that ranged from his fantastic panelist appearance on Fox’s juggernaut late-night show, Gutfeld!, to joining Theo Von’s podcast and other venues.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, did not go to Rogan’s studio (she only offered him a small amount of time for his podcast and that he would have to come out to her, which he declined). She robbed herself of an opportunity to show an authentic side – or perhaps her handlers were afraid of the outcome. You can’t fake authenticity, and a three-hour conversation was going to make that clear.

Perhaps there was nothing more authentic than Trump’s reaction to the evil assassination attempt on his life this past July. By the grace of God, he tilted his head, with the attempted-assassin’s bullet grazing his ear. As he dropped to the ground, blood spilling down his face, he defied the security forces by popping up, fist in the air and yelling, "fight, fight."

Everyone around the world saw this spontaneous act of authentic courage. This was nothing that could be planned for, just pure strength, leadership, grit and authenticity. He took this utterly horrible and chaotic situation and in a series of unscripted moments, showed America who he was. That is not something that can be bought or faked.

Despite having vast wealth, Trump does not portray himself as an elite looking down on Americans who have been struggling over the past three and three-quarter years. His messaging is that he wants to fight the elite and make America great for all Americans. That’s what Americans wanted and their resounding votes showed that, no matter how the Democrats try to spin it.