ART OF THE SURGE: Behind the scenes on President Trump's road back to White House

From former President Joe Biden’s sudden end to his re-election campaign to the rise of former Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 presidential election was a tumultuous time in American politics that had no shortage of drama.

Emerging victorious from that unforgettable presidential race was President Donald Trump — and now Fox Nation subscribers can access behind-the-scenes content from his journey to becoming the 47th President of the United States.



‘The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback’ is a six-part docuseries streaming on Fox Nation that takes viewers through Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.



In the first episode, titled ‘We’ll Make It Happen,’ the show examines the lead-up to his CNN debate with Biden in Atlanta, GA.



One month following his disastrous debate performance against Trump, President Biden announced that he would suspend his 2024 re-election campaign amid mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party. The unprecedented announcement prompted Biden to quickly offer his "full support and endorsement" for Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the party's presidential nominee.

The show's second episode turns down a darker path, covering suspect Thomas Matthew Crook’s assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, PA. The tagline of the episode disclaims that the footage shown is ‘the closest anyone will ever get’ to comprehending what occurred on that fateful day in July 2024.

The episode chronicles from when shots were fired to the aftermath of attendees grappling with the horrific ordeal. The Butler community’s tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed by the ensuing gunfire, is also emotionally captured in the episode — giving viewers a somber look into the impact of the incident.

The remaining four episodes detail Trump’s other major campaign headlines, from his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and his debate with VP-turned-presidential-candidate Kamala Harris to his triumphant return to Butler.

All six episodes are available to stream now, allowing subscribers to access this stunning view of Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign.

