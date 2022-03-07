We should 'starve Putin of money': Browder warns we're only scratching the surface sanctioning the oligarchs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Red Notice’ author and financier Bill Browder joined Fox News Contributor Douglas Murray, Thursday, to discuss how the bill he fought for, the Magnitsky Act, could be used to further sanction Russia. In his ‘Battle for Ukraine’ appearance on Fox Nation, Browder explained how he discovered and exposed ‘massive corruption’ during his time as the ‘largest foreign investor’ in Russia before President Vladimir Putin expelled him from the country in 2005 - and why he believes the Magnitsky Act might be the best way to stop him in his tracks.



BILL BROWDER: The Magnitsky Act, which freezes the assets and bans the Visas of human rights abusers…in Russia. It passed in the United States on December 14, 2012. It now exists in 34 other countries. And Vladimir Putin has come after me personally in most dramatic ways with death threats, kidnappings threats… extradition requests, and everything else you can think of.



We've just begun the sanctions program, and there's a lot more we can do. There are probably north of 100 oligarchs who look after Putin's assets that are the richest people in Russia; we've sanctioned less than 10 of them. We should sanction all 100. On top of that, currently 70% of the banks in Russia are disconnected from the SWIFT banking network; all banks should be disconnected from SWIFT. On top of that, there should be an absolute government policy to make everybody disinvest from Russia. We should starve Putin of money in every possible way we can.



