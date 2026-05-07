Barack Obama, Larry David partner for new HBO historically based sketch comedy series

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Former President Barack Obama and comedian Larry David previewed their upcoming HBO Max series "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" in a new teaser on Thursday.

"I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems," Obama said in the video. "Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David. I’m just a producer on this show, so I don’t have to deal with him day-to-day, but, still, it’s a lot."

David then enters the teaser, referring to Obama as "44" and jokingly asking if he could list him as an emergency contact.

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"Well, because if they see your name, they’ll be more inclined to help," David said.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for the Obamas for comment.

Per Deadline, the logline for series reads, "President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion...But then Larry David called."

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The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star previously previewed the series at South by Southwest last March. The series will feature seven episodes with four historically based comedy sketches every episode. One preview featured David playing a sailor moments after the famous V-J Day Times Square kiss.

The series will feature actors such as Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes as well as Obama himself.

"Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" will premiere on June 26 with new episodes airing weekly.

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The HBO Max series teaser came less than one month after reports that Obama and his wife Michelle's film production company, Higher Ground, would be leaving Netflix despite their longtime deal with the streaming giant. The former president hinted at the switch during the History Channel’s special edition of HistoryTalks.

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"[W]e were in partnership with Netflix," Obama said. "We’re in a process now of transitioning to a more independent [future] where we can work with a bunch of different studios."

The reactions on social media were mixed. One reader on X responded to the news by saying, "Love Larry David, but found this to be cringe. Show could still be good though. The premise of the bit was just very very basic and didn't have a punch line really."

Another offered a more hopeful take, saying, "Can't wait for this! Larry David actually campaigned for Barack Obama during the 2008 New Hampshire primary, so these two go way back!"