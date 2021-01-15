Banks rips CNN's Lemon for slam on Trump supporters: 'They want to cancel all of us with conservative beliefs'

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., pushed back on "Outnumbered Overtime" Friday against CNN anchor Don Lemon's claim that people who voted for President Trump are on the side of Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

Lemon doubled down Thursday on his initial demonization of all Trump supporters following last week's riot at the Capitol.

Lemon was widely condemned Wednesday night after he argued that it's valid to associate everyone who voted for Trump with neo-Nazis and KKK members who also say they support him.

"If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported," Lemon said. "You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. You voted for the person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers ... You voted on that side, and the people in Washington are continuing to vote on that side."

CNN'S DON LEMON DOUBLES DOWN ON LUMPING ALL TRUMP VOTERS WITH KLANSMEN, NAZIS: 'I BELIEVE WHAT I SAID'

Lemon remained unapologetic Thursday night.

"I truly believe that, 100 percent," Lemon told colleague Chris Cuomo.

REP. JIM BANKS, R-IND.: I hate to say it, but we are used to this type of rhetoric from the left, but we better get used to a lot more of it coming in the years ahead. With Joe Biden taking the White House in less than a week, Democrats controlling both chambers of the Congress, we’re going to hear a lot more of this kind of talk.

You probably heard AOC last night talk about censoring the media. She actually wants to wipe Fox News off of cable television so that we are forced to watch networks and media figures like Don Lemon say despicable things like what you just played on the air, so enough is enough, this is why the American people need to pay attention to what the left is up to.

They want to cancel all of us who hold conservative beliefs and views. If we ever supported any part of the Trump agenda or voted for Donald Trump, that’s what Don Lemon and the left think of us. It’s a low point in the American political dialogue, but we've got to do something more to counter it and do something about it.

