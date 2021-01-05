CNN's Don Lemon: 'Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bulls---'

CNN anchor Don Lemon continued to express his disdain towards Trump voters, this time over their support for the president's ongoing election challenge.

During Monday night's handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon blasted what he thought was the "ridiculous" argument GOP lawmakers are making doubting the authenticity of President Trump's defeat while not questioning victories from their own party, many of them being on the same ballot in various states.

Lemon then mocked the lawmakers' claims that they are opposing President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory on behalf of the millions of Trump voters and their concerns about claims of voter fraud and irregularities.

CNN'S DON LEMON COMPARES TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO DRUG ADDICTS: 'THEY HAVE TO HIT ROCK BOTTOM' TO GET HELP

"Why do they believe that? It's because you've been telling them! Of course, they're going to believe it!" Lemon exclaimed. "If you would stop telling them that and start telling them the truth, then maybe they would believe the truth, that it was not stolen and that it was a clean election according to everyone who has investigated, most of them Republican."

He continued, "So stop staying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bulls--- because it's bulls--- that you've been feeding them! The president and you, you've been feeding them the BS and now that they believe it, again, another self-fulfilling prophecy and feedback loop."

Lemon has a long history of dismissing and attacking Trump supporters. In October, the "CNN Tonight" anchor compared Trump backers to drug addicts, saying " I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right?" while he explained how he had to "get rid of" friends who stood behind the president.

In August, the CNN anchor accused them of having "cognitive dissonance" in order for them to support such a "bad person."

Back in January, Lemon faced intense backlash after he laughed hysterically while his panel mocked Trump voters as illiterate "credulous rubes."