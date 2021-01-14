CNN's Don Lemon doubles down on lumping all Trump voters with Klansmen, Nazis: 'I believe what I said'

CNN anchor Don Lemon doubled down on his demonization of all Trump supporters following last week's riot at the Capitol.

Lemon was widely condemned Wednesday night after he argued that it's valid to associate everyone who voted for President Trump with neo-Nazis and members of the Klu Klux Klan who also say they support him.

"If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. You voted for the person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers ... You voted on that side, and the people in Washington are continuing to vote on that side," Lemon explained to his colleague Chris Cuomo.

Lemon remained unapologetic Thursay night.

"I truly believe that, 100%," Lemon told Cuomo. "They are allowed to their own opinion. It doesn't mean that they're right, but they're allowed to their own opinion and I believe what I said last night."

After Cuomo suggested that not all Trump voters associate themselves with the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building, Lemon continued to argue that they're ultimately one and the same.

"Those people voted the way you voted and who you voted for, I'm just saying," Lemon dismissed Cuomo's tepid defense of Trump voters. "It puts you in the same crowd ... You vote for people who have common interests. If someone has a common interest, people who vote like you have a common interest as you. That's just how it is ... That's how political affiliation works."

"But it doesn't mean that a voter believes that their vote means what you think it means," Cuomo gently pushed back.

"Well ... it also means that you share something with that person and you must own up to it," Lemon shot back. "And we have to stop giving people an out for people who represent the worst behavior. Stop trying to make an excuse for people who voted for someone who has those beliefs, [where] you may think you don't believe that, but in a way, what are you doing? You're complicit with it because you are voting for the same type of person."

Lemon has a long history of attacking Trump supporters. Earlier this month, he dismissed the idea that he should "respect" the president's voters since they "believe bulls---."

In October, the "CNN Tonight" anchor compared Trump backers to drug addicts, saying " I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right?" while explaining having to "get rid of" friends who stood behind the president.

In August, the CNN anchor accused them of having "cognitive dissonance" in order for them to support such a "bad person."

Back in January, Lemon faced intense backlash after he laughed hysterically while a panel of guests mocked Trump voters as illiterate "credulous rubes."