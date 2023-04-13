Australian bank gives transgender employees six weeks of paid leave for ‘gender affirming care’

An Australian bank is now offering six weeks of paid leave to employees who want to change their legal sex, undergo surgery or other steps related to changing their gender.

SunCorp, a banking, finance and insurance corporation, announced the new benefits for transgender employees last month during "World Pride Week." SunCorp New Zealand insurer announced the same benefits as well.

"Suncorp Group is excited to announce it is introducing new leave entitlements for employees affirming their gender," the company stated in a press release. "Six weeks’ paid Gender Affirmation Leave, and up to 12 months unpaid leave, will be offered to applicable Suncorp employees, allowing those employees to have the time and financial support required to engage in the steps they need to affirm their gender."

Employees can use the leave to come out as transgender to friends and family, change their pronouns, buy clothes that match their gender identity, change their name or gender on official documents, or undergo surgery and hormone therapy.

The bank and insurance corporation said the move was to reinforce their commitment to "inclusivity."

"This is something that we feel very passionate about as part of our desire to be a truly inclusive organization," Catherine Dixon, executive general manager of people and culture at Suncorp New Zealand said.

Dixon admitted the move was controversial but "really important."

"No doubt it’s one of the more challenging inclusivity areas for most people to understand but it’s really important to give people the opportunity to take that time out," she said.

The executive claimed the announcement was well-received from employees. However, feedback suggested they wanted other types of leave instead.

"Not everyone understands the challenges of being in that position but also this wasn’t necessarily at the top of people’s agendas when they provided feedback about the type of leave they think we should be providing," Dixon said to HCA Magazine.

Suncorp employee Vera Dawson was pleased by the decision.

Dawson, who underwent "gender-affirming" processes, praised the decision for helping transgender employees trust and feel comfortable with their employer.

"Seeing that Suncorp has this kind of leave entitlement definitely has an impact on how new-starters view, trust, and feel supported by their employer," Vera said.