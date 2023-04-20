Attorney for IRS agent claiming Hunter probe being mishandled says blowback hurts all whistleblowers

The attorney for an IRS criminal supervisory agent purportedly claiming the Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled by the Biden administration said Thursday the blowback against him is harmful to all future whistleblowers.

A yet-unnamed agent sought whistleblower protection from distinct members of Congress enabled with such powers, and the individual's attorney – Mark Lytle – said his client has evidence to contradict sworn congressional testimony from a "senior, politically-appointed official of the Department of Justice."

While Lytle could not speak as to whether the investigation in question was the one into Hunter Biden, sources told "Special Report" the probe does indeed have to do with the first son's probe.

The 53-year-old Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, put out a statement claiming the agent Lytle is representing committed a "felony … to improperly disclose information about an ongoing tax investigation."

"There has incredible power in abusing that power by targeting embarrassing or disclosing information about a private citizen's tax matters undermines Americans faith in the federal government," Clark claimed, according to "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier.

Lytle told Baier he was troubled by Clark's statement, saying his client wrestled many a "sleepless night" in considering whether to come forward to Congress.

"At the end of the day, he decided that he could not live with himself if he stayed quiet and said nothing. So he's coming forward, but he knows that he's going to be attacked," Lytle said.

"[A]ttacks like this are kind of what he was worried about."

Lytle added that such statements run counter to the idea that people should feel protected when coming forward as whistleblowers.

"There is a strong contingent on the Hill that believes in the whistleblower programs to have to shine a light on government agencies and programs and to enable people to come forward without getting threatened," he said.

"And it's unfortunate that that statement was made."

Lytle underlined his client is not a political individual and intentionally wants to share his whistleblower account with both Democrats and Republicans.

In that regard, Lytle sent a letter to two Democratic senators – Ron Wyden of Oregon and Richard Durbin of Illinois – and three Republicans – Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Crapo of Idaho and Charles Grassley of Iowa – claiming a failure to "mitigate clear conflicts of interest and ultimate disposition" of the case.

Baier later cited separate reporting Justice Department political appointee is Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has indeed testified before both houses of Congress, and played a clip of reporters pressing the White House press secretary on the matter.

Lytle said he cannot discuss which individual the official might be, other than the descriptor of senior political appointee.

"In his mind, it's directly contradictory to what he knows is going on with the investigation … he wants to come forward."

Hunter Biden remains under investigation from U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss – a Trump-appointed prosecutor held over by Biden's father to dispel conflict of interest allegations.

