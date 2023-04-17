Six additional Biden family members 'may have benefited' from Hunter business dealings

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Monday he has identified "six additional members" of the Biden family who "may have benefited" from Biden family business dealings and vowed to continue to investigate whether those dealings pose a "national security threat."

Comer, R-Ky., and members of the committee, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., visited the Treasury Department Monday to view financial records related to the Biden family and their past business associates as part of their investigation.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation," Comer said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family," Comer said.

After reviewing documents, Comer said the panel has "identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine."

HUNTER BIDEN: SUBPOENAED BANK OF AMERICA RECORDS OPENED 'NEW AVENUES' OF INVESTIGATION, HOUSE OVERSIGHT SAYS

"The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat," Comer said, vowing to "soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date."

He added: "The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The viewing of the additional financial documents came after the Treasury Department last month notified Comer that it would give the committee "in camera access" to suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s foreign business deals.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on the matter, however, in past letters, the agency has noted this is law enforcement-sensitive data and protected by Bank Secrecy Act.

Last month, Fox News Digital reported that members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017, according to financial records subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS BANKS, BIDEN FAMILY ASSOCIATES IN PROBE OF FINANCES

Those records were obtained after the committee subpoenaed Bank of America, which revealed that "at least three family members" received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Walker. That account is labeled as "Robinson Walker, LLC," and one of the family members is Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son Beau.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden's legal team confirmed the payments last month, but stressed that the accounts "belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else."

Fox News has confirmed that the Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A., as well as former Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan, asking for financial records related to its investigation.

Fox News first reported in 2020 that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s "tax affairs" began amid the discovery of SARs regarding funds from "China and other foreign nations."

At the time, a Treasury Department official, who did not comment on the investigation, told Fox News that SARs are filed by financial institutions "if there is something out of the ordinary about a particular transaction."

COMER DEMANDS BIDEN CORRECT HIS 'DISHONEST' DENIAL THAT FAMILY GOT $1M FROM HUNTER'S CHINA DEAL

Fox News first reported the existence of some type of investigation involving Hunter Biden in October 2020, ahead of the last presidential election. It became known then that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in the course of an existing money laundering investigation.

Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation into his "tax affairs" in December 2020, after his father was elected president.

The investigation is being led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.