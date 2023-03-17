Hunter Biden countersuit against Wilmington computer repairman 'one of the weirdest filings': Turley

Hunter Biden's countersuit against the computer shopkeeper who turned over a laptop belonging to the first son to authorities and members of the press is "one of the weirdest filings I have read in some time," one legal scholar says.

In his lawsuit Biden claims John Paul Mac Isaac illegally distributed his personal data and alleges he invaded his privacy. Isaac has said a man he believed to be Hunter Biden did not return after the 90-day policy window to retrieve his damaged laptop. Biden's suit reportedly claims Isaac violated a Delaware law prohibiting dissemination or exploitation of property within one year's time.

George Washington University Law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Friday the suit is "like Alice in Wonderland."

"It gets curiouser and curiouser because this is one of the weirdest filings I have read in some time because [Hunter is] telling the court this may or may not be my laptop and these files may or may not be my files, but I am egregiously injured by the invasion of my privacy," Turley explained on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Hunter Biden seemingly admitted that the laptop belongs to him in a February 2023 letter from his lawyers. Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general on Feb. 1 calling for investigations into Steve Bannon, Giuliani and Isaac.

Biden's lawyers also sent cease-and-desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

Turley compared the situation to someone complaining that someone else may or may not have stolen their car, which would lead police to ask whether or not it is actually missing if it is their vehicle.

One possible reason for the distinct language in the countersuit is that Biden's team may not want to admit the potentially-damaging files on the laptop are his own, Turley argued.

"But it's getting a bit long to be playing sort of Hamlet in all of these filings of debating whether it is or is not his laptop," he added.

As for the Delaware law, Turley said he read the statute and said it appears to give claimants one year to claim their property, noting that Biden still has yet to claim ownership of the laptop itself in the first place.

"I think a court is going to be somewhat curious as to what the status, not just of Hunter Biden is in this case, but the computer itself," he said, going on to call the newly revealed appearance of Hallie Biden's name in a suspicious money transfer alert a new concern. (Hallie is the widow of Joseph "Beau" Biden III who later dated Hunter.)

Media critic and Fox News contributor Joe Concha also keyed into the Hallie Biden news, saying that it would be otherwise curious for a person working as a guidance counselor in Delaware to be the recipient of such a large sum of money.

"What do those three people (Hallie, Hunter and the president's brother Jim Biden) have in terms of on their resumes that would warrant that sort of payment regarding a Chinese electric company, just like in Ukraine or Burisma? What qualifications did Hunter Biden have in terms of receiving the kind of money he did? We're talking seven figures here… and we still don't know what services were provided in these situations," he said.

Concha criticized the media for being largely uninterested in the development, saying that if extended Trump family members like Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner were tied to similar payments, there would be a wall-to-wall coverage and uproar.

He said current White House press Ssecretary Karine Jean-Pierre pulls from the "Jen Psaki playbook." When asked about certain things, she responds that President Biden takes questions "all the time," which he argued is not remotely true.