Leo Terrell says Dems want to brand all Trump supporters as racists: 'Do I look like a White supremacist?'

Terrell slams media's rush to judgment on Atlanta shootings

By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Terrell: 'Not a shred of evidence' showing Atlanta shooter was 'motivated by race'Video

Terrell: 'Not a shred of evidence' showing Atlanta shooter was 'motivated by race'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell react to liberals being accused of politicizing the Atlanta shooting.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said on "Hannity" Wednesday that evidence has not yet come out to prove that the shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors were racially motivated.

"Democrats have basically ignored the facts and played the race card on this," said Terrell, arguing that the left wants to brand 75 million Trump supporters as white supremacists and attempt to link their political opponents to the crime. 

"Do I look like a white supremacist to you? I don't think so. ... If Democrats do not play the race card, they have no party. That's the only card they can play and unfortunately, they play it very well," he said.

LIBERALS BLAME TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AND RACISM FOR ATLANTA SHOOTINGS, BEFORE POLICE DETERMINE MOTIVE

Liberals were quick to blame former-President Trump, Republicans and anti-Asian racism for the string of Tuesday night shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors, despite not knowing yet what motivated the killer.

The horrific shooting left eight people dead and another person injured, and a suspect in custody has taken "full responsibility," according to law enforcement. Police said two of the victims were White, while the other six victims were Asian-Americans. Racism is not currently believed to be a motive.

Liberal pundit Kurt Bardella, who recently advised the now-disgraced Lincoln Project, appeared on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" to assume xenophobia was the motive. Bardella has been outspoken over recent violence against Asians and anticipated the Atlanta shootings were the latest example.

Leo Terrell, Geraldo Rivera spar over politicization of Atlanta shootingsVideo

"This is the Democratic playbook," Terrell told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday, responding to Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera who said that the perpetrator should be charged with a hate crime.

Terrell said that the Democratic politicians and media pundits "were not in the detective room with the assailant and law enforcement officers" and should wait for the facts of the case to be released before speaking about the shooter's alleged racism. 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.