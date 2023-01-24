Atlanta anti-police riot suspects reportedly liberal kids from wealthy backgrounds: 'True White privilege'

The identities of several perpetrators in connection with Saturday's anti-police riots in Atlanta have been revealed, and many are reportedly wealthy activists who came to Atlanta from other states.

Suspects Francis Carroll, 22 and Emily Murphy, 37, of Maine, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Nadja Geier, 24, of Tennessee, and Madeleine Feola of Washington State made up a list of rioters from outside The Peach State.

Only suspect Graham Evatt, 20, was a Georgia resident. "Spoiled children of privilege trying to burn Atlanta down," Andy Ngo wrote in the New York Post.

"This is what happens when you take young people who are being bred into this whole notion of White guilt and these bleeding heart issues that they have nothing to do with," Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

CNN GUEST BLASTED FOR SUGGESTING WORD ‘VIOLENT’ DOESN'T DESCRIBE ATLANTA RIOTS: ‘WHAT A JOKE’

King added that the suspects were "nowhere around" when 26-year-old activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was killed during gunfire exchange with Georgia State Troopers last Wednesday.

"This is what happens when you take these types of kids and then you tell them that there's such a thing as ‘good trouble' that they can get into. They feel like they can come into other cities and destroy the cities, destroy small businesses for the sake of whatever they want to call it…" she added.

OutKick host Tomi Lahren also weighed in on the issue Tuesday, calling the protests the "Occupy Wall Street Movement on steroids."

ATLANTA POLICE ARREST 6 IN NIGHT OF CHAOS AFTER VIOLENT PROTESTERS LIT COP CAR ABLAZE, SMASHED WINDOWS

"Predominantly White liberals are wreaking havoc on our nation, and they're doing it all from a place of true White privilege," she said on "Fox & Friends First," adding, "This is typical. This is the Occupy Wall Street Movement on steroids."

Lahren warned that, without a corrective response from officials, similar violence will continue in American cities.

"This is their militia," Tucker Carlson said of radical left-wing activist group Antifa during his Monday monologue. "These are their state-sanctioned shock troops, and they're effectively immune from criticism."

ATLANTA RIOTS ERUPT DOWNTOWN AMID ‘COP CITY’ BACKLASH

"In case you're wondering who these people are, they come from the key Democratic Party demographic… [which] is upscale professionals and their lunatic children," Carlson added, pointing to suspect Francis Carroll, who reportedly grew up in his father's $2 million mansion and had been photographed on his father's yacht.

Carlson argued there has been a double standard on arrests for the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters and the suspects taken into custody in Atlanta and in other left-wing protests in recent years.

"[The working class] protesters are in jail, and the rich kids are out. Is anyone going to ask Merrick Garland to explain that?"