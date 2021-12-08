Kilmeade, 'Outnumbered' on 'unnerving' arson attack on Fox News Christmas tree in NYC

After an alleged arsonist was accused of setting fire to the All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News ' New York City headquarters early Wednesday, "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade told "Outnumbered" that everybody should be "unnerved" about rising crime in American cities.



SUSPECTED FOX NEWS ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE ARSONIST COULD BE BACK ON STREETS IN A MATTER OF HOURS: EXPERT

BRIAN KILMEADE: And you are right to say that the tree is a bigger story, it’s the lawlessness and what is traditionally one of the safest places to be in America. A big city.

…

In fact, this guy was able to get close within a matter of seconds with what looked like newspapers in his arms and was able to put the whole tree up and our great security team was able to tackle him to the ground and hold him there. He is now a guy with an arrest record.

Police commissioner Dermot Shea said we know this guy. Oh really? Why? [Police] are helpless to keep these people in jail, obviously mentally ill and he will be arraigned in a matter of hours but it just goes to show you that the normal places where crime happens, it's happening. But it’s also the abnormal places where it’s happening that should have everybody unnerved.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: