Arnold Schwarzenegger says immigrants need to act responsibly, 'behave' like guests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger touted the "responsibility" immigrants have when they come to America during an interview Tuesday on "The View," encouraging them to do things legally and behave like guests in the U.S.

"I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America, but the key thing also is at the same time, that we've got to do things legal," he said. "That is the most important thing. You've got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest, like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can, keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that, so that doesn’t really work in this country," Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger was pressed by the hosts on ICE's presence in Los Angeles and on whether the National Guard would have been deployed if he was governor.

"You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America and go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever. Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place," the former California governor said.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST WARNS CAST MATES NOT TO DEMONIZE ICE AND MILITARY PERSONNEL OVER LA RIOTS

The hosts pushed back on Schwarzenegger as Whoopi Goldberg insisted "90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing."

"Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes in this country than actual American-born citizens," co-host Sunny Hostin told Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger also called for immigration reform during the discussion and said both Democrats and Republicans needed to work together to pass it.

"All of this is happening because we don't have immigration reform," he said. "Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants. If they want to be party servants, and be party hacks, and be tied to their ideology, then it won't happen."

CALIFORNIA CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR BLASTS NEWSOM WHILE WALKING THROUGH LA RIOT AFTERMATH

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Schwarzenegger has spoken out about the L.A. riots and said the media was making it out to be a "war zone."

He told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel last week that he agreed with his recent take on the current state of L.A., in which Kimmel mocked the media for portraying the anti-ICE protests as "some kind of totalitarian hellscape" and condemned the Trump administration for deporting "people who have lived here their whole lives."

"I totally agree with you, by the way, Jimmy, because they make it out like it is a war zone — the whole Los Angeles — the whole city or the county," he argued. "The fact of the matter is it's maybe like 0.001% of the area of Los Angeles has problems and there's a protest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats and the Republicans — both of the parties — have no interest in solving this problem [comprehensive immigration reform] because they use that to raise money," Schwarzenegger told Kimmel. "So what they do is they just keep pointing the finger at each other, and then they're surprised if all of a sudden we are using our middle finger on them."