'The View' co-host warns cast mates not to demonize ICE and military personnel over LA riots

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday warned her co-hosts against "demonizing" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their discussion about the Los Angeles riots.

"I think Trump is not doing this just for optics," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I think that this is a test case so that he can dismantle some of our institutions. I think it’s a power grab. I think he is trying to use the might of the military to suppress people’s rights. I think that is very clear. When you use the military against your own citizens, that is a sign of fascism. That is just the truth."

The co-hosts continued to criticize the president for his decision to send in troops to aid law enforcement.

Griffin then urged the co-hosts to be careful not to "take the bait," as Hostin insisted that she didn't think it was bait.

"I haven't made my point yet," Griffin said. "The ICE agents, those are nonpartisan actors, for the most part, who signed up for jobs and served under multiple administrations. They did not necessarily sign up to be doing this, and they're following an order of the commander-in-chief."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Hostin said they weren't demonizing them.

"We’re saying this is the result of ICE, ICE's actions," Hostin insisted. The liberal co-host blamed ICE for the crisis in LA on Tuesday.

Griffin added, "I think it’s important to remember it’s the commander-in-chief that made the decision. They’re following the orders."

Goldberg then made a seeming comparison to Germany in the 1930s, saying, "Where have you heard that before? ‘I'm just following orders from the commander-in-chief.'"

Goldberg agreed with co-host Sara Haines, who said she didn't blame the National Guard or the Marines, but said they needed to be careful.

"I think it’s important we remember statistically the National Guard, the Marines and even these ICE agents… half of them probably have your political views. Half of them are probably pretty uncomfortable with these orders. They have families at home. They have bills to pay, and they’re questioning should I walk away from this," Griffin pushed back.

Goldberg agreed and then went on to say construction companies and more would have a harder time getting people to work without immigrants.

Hostin insisted on Monday that being undocumented was not illegal during a conversation about the riots in LA.