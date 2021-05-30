Expand / Collapse search
Army veteran Jeremy Hunt sounds off on 'woke push' in the military: 'Very troubling'

Sen. Cotton, Rep. Crenshaw recently launched a whistleblower form for service members

Fox News Staff
Army vet Jeremy Hunt fears leftist politics has placed military in 'dark times'

Army veteran and West Point graduate Jeremy Hunt sounded off on the "woke ideology" infecting the U.S. military. What the military needs, he said, are people who "refuse to shut up" and push back against leftist politics. He also reacted to Rep. Dan Crenshaw's, R-Texas, and Sen. Tom Cotton's R-Ark., new whistleblower form for service members to prevent them from "falling" to woke culture.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Jeremy, give us your topline thoughts on Congressman Crenshaw's tweet, and sort of this woke push in the military overall.

JEREMY HUNT: Overall, I applaud Sen. Cotton and Rep. Crenshaw who are speaking out against what's going on right now in the military. I mean, if you want to support the troops right now, what we need are people who refuse to shut up when it comes to the concerns of those who are serving. 

Because the problem is that of course many who are serving active duty, there's a fear of you could lose your job, as we saw just a few weeks ago, and so what they are doing is providing a way - an anonymous way - of people can actually share what's going on in a way that can hopefully bring about some change. On the other hand, this is very troubling. 

The idea that they were receiving so many messages from concerned service members, they needed to set up a whistleblower form. Clearly we are in some dark times…

