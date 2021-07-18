Arizona sheriff blasts Biden on border crisis: ‘It is an epidemic in my state’

The Biden administration’s insecure handle on the border crisis has become more like an epidemic in the state of Arizona, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

MARK DANNELS: It should be a concern to every American. Right now in this country, we had over 200,000 getaways. What that means is they've been seen on federal cameras but were not captured. And that's what's being seen. 200,000 in my sector of the state, my region of the state over 60,000. And then you look at every day on the southwest border, 1,100 getaways are coming into our country every day. We have no idea who they are. They're camouflaged. They’re smuggled by the cartels and released in communities. That is a public safety national security threat…

I think every elected leader should pay a political price on this issue. The fact is, we take an oath of office and that is to safeguard the quality of life Americans expect and to protect all Americans. And we're not doing that right now on the southwest border. It's the largest crime scene, I've said that numerous times, that when it comes to public safety, national security, in my county, nobody has walked up to me and said, ‘Sheriff, the border thing’s good.’ Nobody’s said that… I mean, it is an epidemic in my state that we have a border that’s not secure.

