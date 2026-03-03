Arizona senator says US no longer 'world power' over handling of Iran conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said Monday that the United States is no longer a "world power" after engaging in a conflict with Iran "on somebody else’s word."

"I mean, I guess we’re not a world power anymore," Gallego told MS NOW host Chris Hayes. "I was in some pretty hard times during the war at a very young age. And it just drove me mad."

Gallego’s comments came in response to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told reporters at a press conference earlier that day, "We knew there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties."

Hayes played a clip of Rubio's comments and cited Gallego's post on X reacting to Rubio's remarks that read, "So Netanyahu now decides when we go to war? So much for America First."

Gallego, who served in the Iraq War as a U.S. Marine, argued that the Trump administration did not enter the conflict in Iran of its own volition.

"The fact that these guys just went to war on somebody else’s word — nobody decided to say, ‘Hey, you know what? What is the best interest of the men and women of my country first?'" the senator said. "Nobody decided to go and be like, ‘Guess what? Don’t go to war. If you go to war, we’re not giving you the intelligence. We’re not going to give you the support. We’re not going to give you the bombs.’ All these things you could have done."

"Instead, [the Trump administration] said, ‘You know what? We’re going to go with you,’" Gallego continued. "And I think that really pisses me off, to be honest."

PELOSI'S WAR POWERS FLIP-FLOP EXPOSED IN RESURFACED OBAMA-ERA CLIP CONTRADICTS TRUMP CRITICISM ON IRAN

The senator continued, lamenting that "young American men and women are dying because of these idiots," and drawing a comparison to what was taking place at the beginning of the Iraq war.

"These idiots that are just willing to sacrifice U.S. men, U.S. women, without any real thought about what they’re doing and what the consequences are going to bring to these families," he asserted. "You know, it’s just I feel like — I feel like I’m repeating, you know, what I saw 20 years ago. I don’t really know what else to tell you."

Later in the interview, Gallego slammed President Donald Trump, arguing the administration had not properly planned the campaign and that such action could have unintended consequences.

"This president hasn’t planned longer than a couple of days," the senator claimed. "To keep saying it’s going to be a day, day two, two weeks, four weeks, five weeks, who the heck plans wars like that? That is not professionalism. That is not top-rate military planning for all outcomes. And that’s why there’s six men dead and maybe even more going forward, because this administration did not plan for it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

On Monday, Trump sent an official notification to Congress about the U.S. strikes against Iran, justifying the military action.

In a letter obtained by Fox News, Trump told Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that "no U.S. ground forces were used in these strikes" and that the mission "was planned and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties, deter future attacks, and neutralize Iran's malign activities."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.